wilburton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM
207 Apartments for rent in Wilburton, Bellevue, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,481
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12412 NE 4th Pl
12412 Northeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2250 sqft
12412 NE 4th Pl Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102
12117 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
936 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo minutes from downtown Bellevue! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1843 115th Avenue N. E.
1843 115th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Bellevue 3 bed 1 bath - This lovely one level home is light and bright with an open floor plan. New paint, updated kitchen, and bathroom. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space plus a separate eating area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
701 122nd Avenue Northeast
701 122nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
881 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Bellevue.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
12320 Northeast 8th Street - 1
12320 Northeast 8th Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,663
1453 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease this conveniently located Office Suite! Ground level allows for easy access from your parking lot. 4 Offices with kitchenette and great room. Fully remodelled, fresh paint and carpet throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12613 SE 4th Pl
12613 Southeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1820 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943 Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
136 128th Ave NE
136 128th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2642 sqft
136 128th Ave NE Available 08/05/20 Newly Renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - 2017 newly renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath home in Wilburton, Bellevue. Featuring a large open kitchen and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Wilburton
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,398
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,864
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
38 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
13 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1019 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,482
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,552
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
10 Units Available
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
16 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,555
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
100 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,735
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
