Apartment List
/
WA
/
bellevue
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

140 Cheap Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Bellevue
9 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,295
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Bellevue
34 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Bellevue
13 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
10 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crossroads
23 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,237
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crossroads
4 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,660
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,765
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,870
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Bellvue
111 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,845
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
425 Bellevue Way SE
425 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
425 Apartments are located in downtown Bellevue, close to Bellevue Square Mall, Lincoln Center, Bellevue Park, Bellevue High School and vast entertainment and dining experiences.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406
321 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 Available 06/13/20 Bellevue Way Condo!!!! - Great Bellevue location on Bellevue Way. The unit has a working score of 85! Downtown Bellevue and Main Street are both within easy walking distance.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
3017 127th Pl SE, #M12
3017 127th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Great 1bd, 1ba Condo Available in Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/ggnp4 Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
1085 103rd Ave NE, #321
1085 103rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bellevue One Bedroom Condo - Rent this beautiful like-new condo in the heart of Down Town Bellevue. Minutes walk to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook Bellevue Downtown Park & Bellevue Square. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath (walk in shower).

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3540 Lake Washington Blvd #210
3540 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
889 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1 bed/bath in Factoria - Immaculate & spacious top floor unit with vaulted ceiling. This is about 890 sq one bedroom unit tugged away on Lake Washington Blvd minutes to I405 in Factoria.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
1100 106th Ave NE #509
1100 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,490
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - Welcome to urban living at the The Palazzo, downtown Bellevue's premier concrete and steel mid-rise condominium. Enjoy afternoon sun from this 5th floor west facing studio with city & mountain views.

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments under $1,400Bellevue Apartments under $1,600Bellevue Apartments under $1,800
    Bellevue Apartments with BalconyBellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool
    Bellevue Apartments with Washer-DryerBellevue Cheap PlacesBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Furnished ApartmentsBellevue Luxury PlacesBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
    West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
    FactoriaNewport

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
    University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
    City University of Seattle