Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

14713 NE 35th St #38 - (FOR RENT) Town-home located across from Microsoft. Soaring vaulted ceilings, open kitchen and a wood burning fireplace, balcony make the main floor cozy and inviting. Lower level has all new vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Master Bedroom has a patio. Location is unbeatable, close to Microsoft, shopping, restaurants. Near Hwy 520. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5472647)