The Regent at Bellevue Way

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.
fee: $250 one time pet fee per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent per month, per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Weight maximum of 50 pounds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.