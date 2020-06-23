All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:45 AM

The Regent at Bellevue Way

10600 NE 29th St · (425) 341-3959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 173 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 072 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 067 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,116

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. now

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Regent at Bellevue Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
garage
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Discover the best in comfort and style here at The Regent at Bellevue Way. Our warm and inviting pet-friendly apartment community is located in Bellevue, Washington. Enjoy the convenience of being in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and entertainment. You'll feel right at home the moment you arrive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.
fee: $250 one time pet fee per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent per month, per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Weight maximum of 50 pounds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Regent at Bellevue Way have any available units?
The Regent at Bellevue Way has 11 units available starting at $1,669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does The Regent at Bellevue Way have?
Some of The Regent at Bellevue Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Regent at Bellevue Way currently offering any rent specials?
The Regent at Bellevue Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Regent at Bellevue Way pet-friendly?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way is pet friendly.
Does The Regent at Bellevue Way offer parking?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way offers parking.
Does The Regent at Bellevue Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Regent at Bellevue Way have a pool?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way has a pool.
Does The Regent at Bellevue Way have accessible units?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way has accessible units.
Does The Regent at Bellevue Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Regent at Bellevue Way has units with dishwashers.
