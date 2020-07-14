Ashton Bellevue

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: $500 per pet (one-time, non-refundable)

limit: 2

restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.

Dogs rent: $50/month for dogs 25lbs or less, $75 for dogs over 25lbs