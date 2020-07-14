All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

Ashton Bellevue

10710 NE 10th St · (425) 642-1809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Offering 1 month free on select lease terms. Ask about our look and lease special!
Location

10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,658

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Bellevue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
nest technology
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans. Ashton Bellevue is an environment that stimulates, enthralls, and always feels just like home. Find your perfect apartment at Ashton Bellevue. We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant. Subject to change.
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $400 admin
Additional: Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet (one-time, non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $50/month for dogs 25lbs or less, $75 for dogs over 25lbs
Cats
rent: $40/month per cat
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $85/month. Motorcycle. Garage lot, assigned: $145/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Bellevue have any available units?
Ashton Bellevue has 12 units available starting at $2,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton Bellevue have?
Some of Ashton Bellevue's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Bellevue is offering the following rent specials: Offering 1 month free on select lease terms. Ask about our look and lease special!
Is Ashton Bellevue pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Bellevue is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Bellevue offers parking.
Does Ashton Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Bellevue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Bellevue have a pool?
No, Ashton Bellevue does not have a pool.
Does Ashton Bellevue have accessible units?
No, Ashton Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
