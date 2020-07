Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym green community dogs allowed cats allowed coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator fire pit parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly

One block from Bellevue Square, at the corner of 10th street and Bellevue Way, Avalon Towers Bellevue features studios, one, and two bedroom apartments with furnished layouts available. Host to many stellar features, including European style kitchens, track lighting, private patios and more. In addition to these great in-home features, this LEED Certified Bellevue community is home to wonderful amenities like a rooftop fitness center, sundeck and resident lounge along with a rooftop clubhouse.