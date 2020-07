Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool package receiving tennis court cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal smoke-free community volleyball court

Bellevue Meadows apartments in WA is within walking distance to fitness trails, Microsoft Corporate Headquarters, and Bellevue Golf Club. Our convenient location provides easy access to great shopping, the market, dining and entertainment. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature gorgeous finishes, enhanced lighting and woo-burning fireplaces. Residents can also enjoy the tennis court, fitness center and heated outdoor swimming pool. And now you can breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living. Great area schools include Ardmore Elementary, Highland Junior High, Interlake High.