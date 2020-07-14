Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging internet access trash valet valet service

Perfectly perched between mountains and skyscrapers, Park Metro Apartments offer the ultimate modern lifestyle. Located amidst Bellevue's bustling Downtown, Park Metro’s charming architectural details combined with modern interiors create perfect harmony in this intimate community across the street from parks, bakeries and countless cafes.



With a walk score of 92, Park Metro offers a mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes with thoughtful floor plans, high end finishes and up-to-the-minute technology connections. Energy efficient lighting, heating, appliances, and a fully equipped exercise room make this environmentally-friendly, yet efficient and comfortable living. Park Metro has easy access to parks and freeways, walking distance to shopping such as Bellevue Square, dining, and major employers including Microsoft, Expedia, and Overlake Hospital. Just steps away from the office but a world away from work.