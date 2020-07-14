All apartments in Bellevue
Park Metro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Park Metro

11101 NE 12th St · (425) 287-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0404 · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Metro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
internet access
trash valet
valet service
Perfectly perched between mountains and skyscrapers, Park Metro Apartments offer the ultimate modern lifestyle. Located amidst Bellevue's bustling Downtown, Park Metro’s charming architectural details combined with modern interiors create perfect harmony in this intimate community across the street from parks, bakeries and countless cafes.

With a walk score of 92, Park Metro offers a mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes with thoughtful floor plans, high end finishes and up-to-the-minute technology connections. Energy efficient lighting, heating, appliances, and a fully equipped exercise room make this environmentally-friendly, yet efficient and comfortable living. Park Metro has easy access to parks and freeways, walking distance to shopping such as Bellevue Square, dining, and major employers including Microsoft, Expedia, and Overlake Hospital. Just steps away from the office but a world away from work.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Metro have any available units?
Park Metro has 3 units available starting at $1,419 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Metro have?
Some of Park Metro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Metro currently offering any rent specials?
Park Metro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Metro pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Metro is pet friendly.
Does Park Metro offer parking?
Yes, Park Metro offers parking.
Does Park Metro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Metro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Metro have a pool?
No, Park Metro does not have a pool.
Does Park Metro have accessible units?
No, Park Metro does not have accessible units.
Does Park Metro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Metro has units with dishwashers.
