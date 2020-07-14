All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Mayflower Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
205 34th St · (717) 400-6921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0117 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

Unit 0219 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 0104 · Avail. Aug 29

$955

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 15+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mayflower Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities. Lounge by the sparkling outdoor pool with sundeck and year-round indoor pool, get your cardio in at the 24- hour fitness center and stop into one of the onsite restaurants for a bite to eat. Plus the convenience of on-site clothes care center, and a parking garage will help take some of the stress out of life. Steps from the shore, the surf, sand and ocean breeze are just outside your door at Mayflower.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to one month's rent.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 due at move-in.
limit: 2 pets maximum per unit.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 125 lbs. Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Aggressive dog breeds are not allowed. Aggressive dog breeds include, but are not limited to the following: Akita, American Stafford Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, German Shepherd, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and wolf. Any dogs with a bite history, or mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds, are also prohibited. Either a bird cage or a fish tank not to exceed 20-gallons will be allowed in each apartment. However, in place of the fish tank or the bird cage an animal cage of equivalent size housing a reasonable number of hamsters, guinea pigs, or gerbils may be kept. A reasonable number shall be the number of animals or fish that may be kept in a similarly sized cage or tank as recommended by a veterinarian. Livestock, poisonous reptiles, amphibians or fish, snakes, birds of prey, insects, and arachnids are strictly prohibited. Also prohibited are rodents except for hamsters, guinea pigs or gerbils.
Parking Details: Parking lot: $35; Garage pricing varies by floor: 1st floor: $45, 2nd floor: $50, 3rd floor: $40. Please call for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mayflower Apartments have any available units?
Mayflower Apartments has 58 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Mayflower Apartments have?
Some of Mayflower Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mayflower Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mayflower Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mayflower Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mayflower Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mayflower Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mayflower Apartments offers parking.
Does Mayflower Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mayflower Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mayflower Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mayflower Apartments has a pool.
Does Mayflower Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mayflower Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mayflower Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mayflower Apartments has units with dishwashers.

