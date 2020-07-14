Mayflower Apartments.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to one month's rent.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 due at move-in.
limit: 2 pets maximum per unit.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 125 lbs. Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Aggressive dog breeds are not allowed. Aggressive dog breeds include, but are not limited to the following: Akita, American Stafford Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, German Shepherd, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and wolf. Any dogs with a bite history, or mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds, are also prohibited. Either a bird cage or a fish tank not to exceed 20-gallons will be allowed in each apartment. However, in place of the fish tank or the bird cage an animal cage of equivalent size housing a reasonable number of hamsters, guinea pigs, or gerbils may be kept. A reasonable number shall be the number of animals or fish that may be kept in a similarly sized cage or tank as recommended by a veterinarian. Livestock, poisonous reptiles, amphibians or fish, snakes, birds of prey, insects, and arachnids are strictly prohibited. Also prohibited are rodents except for hamsters, guinea pigs or gerbils.
Parking Details: Parking lot: $35; Garage pricing varies by floor: 1st floor: $45, 2nd floor: $50, 3rd floor: $40. Please call for complete parking information.