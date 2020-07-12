/
/
/
level green
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Level Green, Virginia Beach, VA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-64, these homes feature private patios, modern appliances in kitchens, and full-size washers. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Level Green
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeville Townhome Apartments
6120 Lexington Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome-style apartments. Recently renovated with new kitchens and a private patio. Each home features a washer and dryer. Located just minutes from the freeway, Indian River Park, and Virginia Beach Town Center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Hillview Blvd
1029 Hillview Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lovely Home in Virginia Beach - HUGE YARD, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5905871)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Engle Avenue
2200 Engle Ave, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Dream home built in 2018. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has trey ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lydney Circle
11 Lydney Circle, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1392 sqft
Great townhome located on cul-de-sac lot and just minutes to Greenbrier & I-64, 3 Good sized bedrooms. Beautiful wood flooring through out home, kitchen & bath cabinets, countertops, stove, dishwasher in great condition.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1044 Wessex Lane
1044 Wessex Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2265 sqft
Great home in terrific Lake James neighborhood. No smoking in home. Pet considered on case by case basis. Tenants have use of Lake, Park and Boat ramps. Convenient to Regent University and easy access to I-64. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.
Results within 5 miles of Level Green
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
14 Units Available
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
22 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and wide open kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a Bark Park. Located close to shops and dining in Virginia Beach.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
19 Units Available
Infinity at Centerville Crossing
5657 Infinity Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1344 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets, and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a resort-inspired pool, sundecks, and a clubhouse. Minutes away from Lynnhaven Parkway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
35 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
11 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,185
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
31 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,157
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,826
1405 sqft
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
31 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.