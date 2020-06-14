Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Virginia Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$918
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Northwest Virginia Beach
20 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
69 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$877
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Central
17 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Northeast Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
6 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,295
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
675 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Middle Plantation
1 Unit Available
905 St Davids Place
905 St Davids Place, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
905 St Davids Place Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT LITTLE NECK AREA! - Beautiful home in Little Neck neighborhood nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large lot, nicely landscaped with very private backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
4720 Fairway Ave
4720 Fairway Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2401 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of updates. 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths with hardwood floors through out. bathrooms have new ceramic tile updates, has a large yard that is not fenced in. large gazebo with electric for outdoor entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
2301 Bergen Court
2301 Bergen Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1640 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WALDON BY THE CHESAPEAKE - Nicely updated home one block from the beach. Features a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5771635)

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
5508 Muth Court
5508 Muth Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1288 sqft
5508 Muth Court - Bright & beautiful condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace! Just minutes from Little Creek, Town Center and Highway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
3707 Vintage Pointe Place
3707 Vintage Pointe Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
3707 Vintage Pointe Place Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA in Chicks Beach- Newly Built, High Ceilings, Immaculate!! - - Open floor plan - Modern kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - Hardwood Floors - Gas Log Fireplace - Walk In Closet in Master -
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Virginia Beach, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Virginia Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

