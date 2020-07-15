Apartment List
/
VA
/
virginia beach
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

16 Studio Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
27 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,157
593 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
12 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,210
661 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
59 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,285
542 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
2 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
North Central
129 South Lynnhaven Road - A
129 South Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$850
780 sqft
OFFICE SPACE. Great space for a growing/start up business with convenient access to 264 at Lynnhaven Pkwy. Large office/conference room (14'x20'), 2 smaller offices (9'x12'), and reception area. 2nd floor, private entrance & restroom.
Results within 5 miles of Virginia Beach
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,190
630 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
544 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,145
472 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:05 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
547 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Results within 10 miles of Virginia Beach
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
803 West 47th Street
803 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$850
354 sqft
Looking for 3 month lease with tenant The bamboo flooring in the main living area beautifully compliments a variety of decor tastes.

July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rents increased slightly over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,323 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,323 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVirginia Beach 3 BedroomsVirginia Beach Accessible ApartmentsVirginia Beach Apartments under $1,000Virginia Beach Apartments under $1,100Virginia Beach Apartments under $800
    Virginia Beach Apartments under $900Virginia Beach Apartments with BalconyVirginia Beach Apartments with GarageVirginia Beach Apartments with GymVirginia Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVirginia Beach Apartments with ParkingVirginia Beach Apartments with Pool
    Virginia Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVirginia Beach Cheap PlacesVirginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Furnished ApartmentsVirginia Beach Luxury PlacesVirginia Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVirginia Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
    Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
    North Central
    Level Green

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
    Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University