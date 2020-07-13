All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

The Choices at Holland Windsor

712 Promenade Place · (224) 435-5389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0736-105 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Choices at Holland Windsor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
online portal
package receiving
accessible
business center
cc payments
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
key fob access
new construction
playground
Luxury Apartments and Townhomes in the Heart of Virginia Beach
Decide for excellence at The Choices at Holland Windsor in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our brand-new community offers beautiful, traditionally-styled brick townhomes and garden apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, some with attached garages and even pond views. The spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and full size washers and dryers. A stunning zero-entry swimming pool, fire pit lounges, a clubhouse with theater room and 24/7 fitness center are just a few of the lifestyle luxuries that make The Choices at Holland Windsor the smart choice. Call today to reserve your space at Virginia Beach's newest luxury community.

“The quality of your life is the choice you make today.”

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 10 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Garage are available to rent starting at $75
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Choices at Holland Windsor have any available units?
The Choices at Holland Windsor has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does The Choices at Holland Windsor have?
Some of The Choices at Holland Windsor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Choices at Holland Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
The Choices at Holland Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Choices at Holland Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor is pet friendly.
Does The Choices at Holland Windsor offer parking?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor offers parking.
Does The Choices at Holland Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Choices at Holland Windsor have a pool?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor has a pool.
Does The Choices at Holland Windsor have accessible units?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor has accessible units.
Does The Choices at Holland Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Choices at Holland Windsor has units with dishwashers.

