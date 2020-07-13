Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite media room online portal package receiving accessible business center cc payments concierge conference room courtyard e-payments green community key fob access new construction playground

Luxury Apartments and Townhomes in the Heart of Virginia Beach

Decide for excellence at The Choices at Holland Windsor in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our brand-new community offers beautiful, traditionally-styled brick townhomes and garden apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, some with attached garages and even pond views. The spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and full size washers and dryers. A stunning zero-entry swimming pool, fire pit lounges, a clubhouse with theater room and 24/7 fitness center are just a few of the lifestyle luxuries that make The Choices at Holland Windsor the smart choice. Call today to reserve your space at Virginia Beach's newest luxury community.



“The quality of your life is the choice you make today.”