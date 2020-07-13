Amenities
Luxury Apartments and Townhomes in the Heart of Virginia Beach
Decide for excellence at The Choices at Holland Windsor in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our brand-new community offers beautiful, traditionally-styled brick townhomes and garden apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, some with attached garages and even pond views. The spacious floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and full size washers and dryers. A stunning zero-entry swimming pool, fire pit lounges, a clubhouse with theater room and 24/7 fitness center are just a few of the lifestyle luxuries that make The Choices at Holland Windsor the smart choice. Call today to reserve your space at Virginia Beach's newest luxury community.
“The quality of your life is the choice you make today.”