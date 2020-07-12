Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard internet access media room

Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day. The size. BIG. The finishes. LUXURY. Let's talk more about the beauty you'll find on the inside. The social lounge will be a great place to gather your friends and neighbors, splash around in the pool, relax in the sun, or throw a couple shrimp on the barbie. That's right. You have to come inside to play outside in the courtyards. In case that's not enough fun, we'll see your good times and raise you a cozy, designed, outdoor covered area...... "The Cave." Outdoor TV's, movies, WiFi, bean bag toss, or a game of shuffleboard will have you in fun overload.