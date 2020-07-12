All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Nexus

544 Newtown Road · (757) 693-4334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 546-230 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 546-131 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 546-221 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 550-116 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 552-221 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,711

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 552-121 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nexus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
media room
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day. The size. BIG. The finishes. LUXURY. Let's talk more about the beauty you'll find on the inside. The social lounge will be a great place to gather your friends and neighbors, splash around in the pool, relax in the sun, or throw a couple shrimp on the barbie. That's right. You have to come inside to play outside in the courtyards. In case that's not enough fun, we'll see your good times and raise you a cozy, designed, outdoor covered area...... "The Cave." Outdoor TV's, movies, WiFi, bean bag toss, or a game of shuffleboard will have you in fun overload.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nexus have any available units?
Nexus has 36 units available starting at $1,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Nexus have?
Some of Nexus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nexus currently offering any rent specials?
Nexus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nexus pet-friendly?
Yes, Nexus is pet friendly.
Does Nexus offer parking?
Yes, Nexus offers parking.
Does Nexus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nexus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nexus have a pool?
Yes, Nexus has a pool.
Does Nexus have accessible units?
Yes, Nexus has accessible units.
Does Nexus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nexus has units with dishwashers.

