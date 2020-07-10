238 Luxury Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

AL
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
34 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
33 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,157
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
20 Units Available
Towne Square
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1317 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,826
1405 sqft
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Infinity at Centerville Crossing
5657 Infinity Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1344 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets, and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a resort-inspired pool, sundecks, and a clubhouse. Minutes away from Lynnhaven Parkway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
34 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,341
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1484 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,185
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1066 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
North Central
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1401 sqft
Cable-ready homes with in-unit laundry, wall-to-wall carpets, and newly renovated kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, sparkling pool, and tennis courts. Only eight minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
North Central
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 12:34pm
8 Units Available
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1361 sqft
Luxury apartments with expansive floor plans featuring bright light, large closets and gourmet kitchens. Quiet community located close to hair salons, cafes and grocery shopping.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Rent Report
Virginia Beach

July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rents increased slightly over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,323 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,323 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

