Greenwich Village

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease