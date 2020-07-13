Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance bike storage

Convenient to Virginia Beach Town Center and The Tide Light Rail, Greenwich Village is centrally located in the Hampton Roads region. Enjoy the height of sophistication with easy access to the famed Virginia Beach oceanfront with all of its fine dining and outdoor fun, and downtown Norfolk.