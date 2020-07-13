All apartments in Virginia Beach
Greenwich Village

Open Now until 6pm
5305 Bleecker Street · (757) 250-2654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwich Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Convenient to Virginia Beach Town Center and The Tide Light Rail, Greenwich Village is centrally located in the Hampton Roads region. Enjoy the height of sophistication with easy access to the famed Virginia Beach oceanfront with all of its fine dining and outdoor fun, and downtown Norfolk.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenwich Village have any available units?
Greenwich Village has 7 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenwich Village have?
Some of Greenwich Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwich Village currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwich Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwich Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwich Village is pet friendly.
Does Greenwich Village offer parking?
Yes, Greenwich Village offers parking.
Does Greenwich Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenwich Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwich Village have a pool?
Yes, Greenwich Village has a pool.
Does Greenwich Village have accessible units?
Yes, Greenwich Village has accessible units.
Does Greenwich Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwich Village has units with dishwashers.
