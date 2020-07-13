Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with pool

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Springs in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
57 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
861 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
North Central
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1401 sqft
Cable-ready homes with in-unit laundry, wall-to-wall carpets, and newly renovated kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, sparkling pool, and tennis courts. Only eight minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1361 sqft
Luxury apartments with expansive floor plans featuring bright light, large closets and gourmet kitchens. Quiet community located close to hair salons, cafes and grocery shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
128 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
North Central
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
Contact for Availability
Northwest Virginia Beach
The Hamptons Apartments
5781 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
The Hamptons Apartments is going through a makeover! Come check out our newly renovated and spacious units, you won't be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Virginia Beach rents increased slightly over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,323 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,323 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

