226 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with parking

13 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1484 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
19 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
11 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Springs in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
57 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
3 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
16 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
5 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
861 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
2 Units Available
North Central
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1401 sqft
Cable-ready homes with in-unit laundry, wall-to-wall carpets, and newly renovated kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, sparkling pool, and tennis courts. Only eight minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
16 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
8 Units Available
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1361 sqft
Luxury apartments with expansive floor plans featuring bright light, large closets and gourmet kitchens. Quiet community located close to hair salons, cafes and grocery shopping.
4 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
5 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
11 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,285
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
675 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
2 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
129 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
3 Units Available
North Central
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
15 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
6 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
5 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
2 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Virginia Beach, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Virginia Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

