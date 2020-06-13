Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

26 Accessible Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Northwest Virginia Beach
55 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Northeast Virginia Beach
76 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Northwest Virginia Beach
30 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Towne Square
23 Units Available
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1317 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
15 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$911
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
11 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Northeast Virginia Beach
70 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
4 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northeast Virginia Beach
100 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
304 28th Street
304 28th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
861 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 27 FOR OCEANFRONT YEARLY LEASE! Unfurnished, clean, & updated 2 bedroom condo! The Playa Rana Condominiums are located in the heart of the boardwalk area.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia Beach
East Ocean View
75 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Virginia Beach
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Indian River
24 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1826-206 Kingston Ave. Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom At East Bay!!! - The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 month. Gas is included in the rent and that covers your heating, cooking, and hot water.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

Ballentine Place
1 Unit Available
2804 Keller Ave
2804 Keller Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1646 sqft
Have questions?Text/email only no voicemails NO VIEWINGS UNTIL APRIL 2020. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED MOVE-IN READY MAY 3RD Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Available for viewing April 2020 move-in ready May 3rd.
Results within 10 miles of Virginia Beach
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Great Bridge
15 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Colonial Place-Riverview
3 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

