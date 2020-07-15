Haven Apartments & Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance online portal

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Life at Haven is truly unparalleled. Haven Apartments is excited to unveil one of the best amenity packages at the beach! Be one of the first to enjoy the: Salt Water Swimming Pool, Poolside Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen and Grilling Stations, Fire Pit with Lounge Seating, 1,400 Sq. Ft. Gym with the latest, State-of-the-Art Equipment, Free WIFI in Common Areas and an Enhanced Outdoor Play Area. On top of these fantastic new features, each apartment home is being renovated to enhance your quality of life. With granite counter-tops and modern appliances, washer/dryer available in every home, your own private entrance and a new, energy efficient design - Why live anywhere else?