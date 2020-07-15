All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:41 AM

Haven Apartments & Townhomes

1870 Enterprise Ct · (720) 513-3182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K1102 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K1128 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A1148 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit K1135 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit K1110 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,896

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Life at Haven is truly unparalleled. Haven Apartments is excited to unveil one of the best amenity packages at the beach! Be one of the first to enjoy the: Salt Water Swimming Pool, Poolside Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen and Grilling Stations, Fire Pit with Lounge Seating, 1,400 Sq. Ft. Gym with the latest, State-of-the-Art Equipment, Free WIFI in Common Areas and an Enhanced Outdoor Play Area. On top of these fantastic new features, each apartment home is being renovated to enhance your quality of life. With granite counter-tops and modern appliances, washer/dryer available in every home, your own private entrance and a new, energy efficient design - Why live anywhere else?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; no weight limit; $300 pet fee (1st pet); $150 pet fee (2nd pet); please inquire with the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. We have ample parking that is very accessible to your home. Please call us for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Haven Apartments & Townhomes has 12 units available starting at $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Haven Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Haven Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Haven Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Haven Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Haven Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Haven Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
