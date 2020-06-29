Spring Water

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $225/month (6 month lease) or $200/month (12 month lease).