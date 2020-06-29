All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Spring Water

1205 Colgin Dr · (757) 405-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Colgin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Water.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
fire pit
playground
When you call Spring Water Apartments home, you'll find yourself in a fresh, modern community enhanced with a variety of unique features. Our community offers four distinctive floor plans including one, two and three bedroom apartments each designed with comfort in mind. Our attention to detail and our commitment to excellence is revealed the moment you arrive home to our gated apartment community and enter our awe-inspiring clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $225/month (6 month lease) or $200/month (12 month lease).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Water have any available units?
Spring Water has 3 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Water have?
Some of Spring Water's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Water currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Water is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Water pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Water is pet friendly.
Does Spring Water offer parking?
Yes, Spring Water offers parking.
Does Spring Water have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Water offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Water have a pool?
Yes, Spring Water has a pool.
Does Spring Water have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Water has accessible units.
Does Spring Water have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Water has units with dishwashers.
