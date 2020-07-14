All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Thalia Gardens

4129 Inverness Rd · (458) 203-3055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit T0121 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Unit I4102 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Unit B0142 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thalia Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
parking
e-payments
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Welcome to life at its best! With a variety of features in your new home, resort-inspired amenity package and our convenient Town Center location, we know you will find Thalia Gardens to be a perfect fit! Choose from a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans: one, two and three bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you will enjoy a renovated kitchen, convenient washer/dryer, formal dining room, oversized living room and a private patio or balcony. On top of our award-winning homes, our amenities are second to none! Located directly behind the Community Center is our large sparkling swimming pool - perfect on those hot summer days.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thalia Gardens have any available units?
Thalia Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Thalia Gardens have?
Some of Thalia Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thalia Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Thalia Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thalia Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Thalia Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Thalia Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Thalia Gardens offers parking.
Does Thalia Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thalia Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thalia Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Thalia Gardens has a pool.
Does Thalia Gardens have accessible units?
No, Thalia Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Thalia Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thalia Gardens has units with dishwashers.

