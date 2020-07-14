Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court parking e-payments online portal

Welcome to life at its best! With a variety of features in your new home, resort-inspired amenity package and our convenient Town Center location, we know you will find Thalia Gardens to be a perfect fit! Choose from a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans: one, two and three bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you will enjoy a renovated kitchen, convenient washer/dryer, formal dining room, oversized living room and a private patio or balcony. On top of our award-winning homes, our amenities are second to none! Located directly behind the Community Center is our large sparkling swimming pool - perfect on those hot summer days.