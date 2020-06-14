Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Northwest Virginia Beach
51 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Northeast Virginia Beach
69 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5092 Glenwood Way
5092 Glenwood Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1360 sqft
Furnished rental short or long term ALL INCLUSIVE - Property Id: 198865 Fully furnished and all inclusive short or long term rental. Includes all utilities and Verizon high speed internet and 300+ TV channels. Located on Honeybee golf course.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandbridge
1 Unit Available
204 Sandbridge Rd
204 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Oceanviews/luxury furnished condo Virginia Beach No Pets Allowed (RLNE4829003)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
601 Westminster Lane^^
601 Westminister Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1224 sqft
GORGEOUS RENOVATED END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS - GORGEOUS RENOVATED END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, INCLUDES LAMINATE, TILE AND CARPET.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
117 69th Street
117 69th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3310 sqft
Fully Furnished 5-Bedroom Beach Cottage in North End - Seasonal Rental! - Remodeled and updated charm-filled beach cottage with great floor plan, deck and private back yard. Fully furnished with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Sleeps 16.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
125 57 1/2 Street
125 57 1/2 St, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 3-Story North End Seasonal Rental with Elevator - Vacation in luxury style and comfort in this fully furnished 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath resort beach home with elevator.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
6308 Ocean Front Avenue
6308 Ocean Front Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3600 sqft
Fully furnished winter rental on the oceanfront! Available Sept. 15th thru May 15th, 2021. Beautiful views of the ocean. Lots of space with 6 bedrooms and 1 full bath and 2 half bath. Two fully enclosed showers in garage for additional showers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
345 25th St
345 25th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1432 sqft
Seasonal or flexible fully furnished Property available for short term rental! FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL located in the HEART of the boardwalk! This 2br/2.5bth town home has been recently remodeled and redesigned.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Croatan
1 Unit Available
502 Surfside Ave.
502 Surfside Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2020-2021 WINTER RENTAL Large & in charge - Sea La Vie is the perfect fit for you and your family! Not only is Sea La Vie a winter tenant's dream, it's also a cook's paradise - Equipped with a Thermador oven, stainless steel

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3756 Indian River Road
3756 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
WHOA, partner! Pull up on your reins and take a gander at this stud of a property! The most spacious barndominium ever is waiting for you! You love horses? Check! You love dogs? Check, check! You love country living but want to be close to city and

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
2089 Tazewell Road
2089 Tazewell Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2460 sqft
HOME IS AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED AT $2850 PER MONTH OR FURNISHED WITH LOVELY FURNITURE AS THE PHOTOS SHOW FOR AN EXTRA FEE. THIS HOME IS A GEM NESTLED ON THE ADORABLE TINY STREET OF TAZEWELL IN OCEAN PARK NEAR THE NEW LESNER BRIDGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
315 24th Street
315 24th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1202 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO!! Live in the heart of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront resort area, just 1.5 blocks to the beach on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
7108 Ocean Front Avenue
7108 Ocean Front Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3200 sqft
Spectacular 2-story oceanfront condo with common elevator, hurricane shutters & 2-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
919 Pacific Avenue
919 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
455 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Charming one bedroom one bath condominium located in the resort area. Only one block to the beach. Close to interstate, shopping restaurants, beach, and boardwalk.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
109 63rd Street
109 63rd Street, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1326 sqft
Charming beach house in the North End. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, fully furnished WINTER RENTAL. Available September 13th, 2020 through May 2021.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
117 73rd Street
117 73rd Street, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1682 sqft
Hard to find Oceanside yearly!! Amazing two story condo on the Oceanside in the North End of Virginia Beach just 5 house down from the beach access. Located close to Fort Story and just minutes to the Shore Drive corridor and to the I264.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
2113 Atlantic Avenue
2113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1248 sqft
Stunning OCEANFRONT Totally Remodeled Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo w/ Panoramic views! This condo is conveniently located on the Boardwalk in the heart of the Resort area, adjacent to the interstate and nearby shops and restaurants.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
108 80th Street
108 80th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
Vacation all summer long in this RARE, charming, and incredibly well maintained 5 bedroom single-family 1930's era beach home. This FULLY FURNISHED property is located 20 yards from the beach access on the North End.

1 of 7

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
212 58th Street
212 58th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL! Rent is $1,500.00 per month plus $400.00 for all utilities. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the North End.

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

