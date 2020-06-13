Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

117 Cheap Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
36 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
20 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
25 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$969
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
17 Units Available
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$941
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$911
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$989
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1272 sqft
Pines of Newpointe offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest Virginia Beach
13 Units Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Northeast Virginia Beach
69 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Central
6 Units Available
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$990
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Northwest Virginia Beach
3 Units Available
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$897
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Virginia Beach, VA, Bridle Creek is an award-winning community that provides a comfortable home close to all that the area has to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 Old Virginia Beach Road
1105 Old Virginia Beach Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1068 sqft
1105 Old Virginia Beach Rd. Virginia Beach, Va 23451 - This brick home is located near I-264 and is perfect for commuters. Just minutes from the board walk enjoy local hot spots and a huge back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Level Green
1 Unit Available
1011 Commonwealth Place
1011 Commonwealth Place, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
- (RLNE5780779)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
5659 Summit Arch
5659 Summit Arch, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
816 sqft
5659 Summit Arch Available 06/18/20 Great 2 Bedroom Downstairs Virginia Beach Condo - Location, Location, Location! This unit is located near Virginia Beach Town Center and close to Virginia Wesleyan University.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
113 Bob Lane
113 Bob Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1089 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse near Oceana & beaches. New energy efficient windows, fresh paint, new ceramic flooring, dual oven, newer central heat & air, newer appliances.

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

