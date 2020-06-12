Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1401 sqft
Cable-ready homes with in-unit laundry, wall-to-wall carpets, and newly renovated kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, sparkling pool, and tennis courts. Only eight minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Central
6 Units Available
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1303 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
17 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
15 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
52 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1394 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Towne Square
24 Units Available
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1317 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
16 Units Available
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1484 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Life at Haven is truly unparalleled.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
77 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Northwest Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
100 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1272 sqft
Pines of Newpointe offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
17 Units Available
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
26 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Northwest Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Northwest Virginia Beach
37 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3840 South Plaza Trail
3840 South Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Remarkable Value! One level living. Renovated! Updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless appliances. Granite countertops. Soft close cabinet doors and drawers. Fenced back yard. Pet Friendly..35lb weight limit and owner approval required.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Ocean Lakes
1 Unit Available
1531 Sword Dancer Drive - 1
1531 Sword Dancer Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1827 sqft
Spacious townhouse with a great floor plan close to military bases, shopping and dining. Living room & dining room combo area with wood flooring and a spacious kitchen. This unit also has a 1 car garage.

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

