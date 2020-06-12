Apartment List
108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1166 sqft
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Towne Square
24 Units Available
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1061 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
Level Green
6 Units Available
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1103 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private patios, modern appliances in kitchens, and full-size washers. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
Northwest Virginia Beach
45 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Northwest Virginia Beach
29 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Northwest Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$989
948 sqft
Pines of Newpointe offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks.
Northeast Virginia Beach
8 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Northeast Virginia Beach
16 Units Available
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1117 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Life at Haven is truly unparalleled.
Northeast Virginia Beach
6 Units Available
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
976 sqft
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Northeast Virginia Beach
17 Units Available
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
975 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
15 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Northeast Virginia Beach
3 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
14 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
26 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1030 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1057 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Northeast Virginia Beach
100 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1198 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
5 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Northwest Virginia Beach
53 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
8 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Northeast Virginia Beach
77 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1170 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Northwest Virginia Beach
15 Units Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1283 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

