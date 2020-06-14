Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Finding an apartment in Virginia Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Northwest Virginia Beach
51 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Northeast Virginia Beach
69 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Virginia Beach
77 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$877
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
North Central
17 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
Northwest Virginia Beach
15 Units Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Northwest Virginia Beach
45 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Virginia Beach
17 Units Available
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$946
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
36 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Northwest Virginia Beach
20 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northeast Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
20 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$969
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
Northwest Virginia Beach
30 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Virginia Beach, VA

Finding an apartment in Virginia Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

