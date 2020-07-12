/
/
/
northwest virginia beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
310 Apartments for rent in Northwest Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
817 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Residents get access to a clubhouse, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Walking distance to Chic's Beach.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
35 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
11 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,185
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
31 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,157
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Springs in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,285
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
675 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
2 Units Available
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
Contact for Availability
The Hamptons Apartments
5781 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
The Hamptons Apartments is going through a makeover! Come check out our newly renovated and spacious units, you won't be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Spring Water
1205 Colgin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Highway 13. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, business center, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5453 Legacy Way
5453 Legacy Way, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE - BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO BASES AND SHOPPING. THREE BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. FENCED BACKYARD. END UNIT. AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. (RLNE5772069)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
876 Hopwood Ln
876 Hopwood Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1284 sqft
876 Hopwood Ln Available 08/15/20 876 Hopwood Lane - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch with attached garage. Recently updated throughout, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, and master bedroom with bath.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206
4545 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4700 sqft
***PENTHOUSE at TOWNCENTER!!! Fabulous views from the Westin Residences**** - Enjoy the fabulous skyline views from this luxury condo on the 32nd floor of The Westin Residences in the heart of Virginia Beach’s Town Center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
221 MARKET Street
221 Market St., Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LOFT CONDO LOCATED IN STUDIO 56 WITHIN THE HEART OF TOWN CENTER. OPEN CONCEPT THAT HAS EXPOSED INDUSTRIAL STYLE CEILINGS AND A REAR WALL OF WINDOWS WITH CUSTOM SHADES. OVERSIZED BALCONY OVERLOOKS THE SANDLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
858 Tuition Drive
858 Tuition Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Call today to see this beautiful home with dream kitchen and baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, track lighting, open floor plan and has room for a kitchen table. All appliances come with the rent including the washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5553 Taylor Walke Lane
5553 Taylors Walke Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Just minutes from base! 3 stories, 1st floor bedroom w/ bath, 2nd floor, large great room; dining rm & open kitchen! 3rd floor large master suite, spacious bedrooms, large 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
478 Adkins Arch - 1
478 Adkins Arch, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 478 Adkins Arch - 1 in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4809 Station House Lane
4809 Station House Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1163 sqft
4809 Station House Lane Available 09/01/20 PLEASURE HOUSE STATION - Chesapeake Beach - Beach living! Walk to beach. Close to restaurants, shopping and bases. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com. (RLNE4160718)