110 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with garage

Virginia Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Northwest Virginia Beach
51 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Northeast Virginia Beach
69 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Northeast Virginia Beach
77 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
16 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$877
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Northwest Virginia Beach
45 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
7 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
10 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Northeast Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
3 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Northwest Virginia Beach
30 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Towne Square
23 Units Available
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1317 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
6 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Northwest Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,295
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
675 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,175
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1066 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Northeast Virginia Beach
99 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

Chimney Hill
1 Unit Available
804 HOUSMAN COURT
804 Housman Court, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage on a quiet cul-de-sac. Youll enjoy the fenced in backyard, community parks, and convenient location close to the beach, bases, and shopping.

Lake Smith Terrace
1 Unit Available
4633 Copperfield Road
4633 Copperfield Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
Great 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, updated baths. Nice fenced yard with deck. 1 car attached garage. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21240

Northwest Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
4620 Lee Ave
4620 Lee Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1570 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

