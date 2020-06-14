110 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with garage
Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.