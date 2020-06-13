Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
36 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Northwest Virginia Beach
20 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northeast Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
25 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$969
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Northeast Virginia Beach
13 Units Available
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Northwest Virginia Beach
30 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Northwest Virginia Beach
55 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$989
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1272 sqft
Pines of Newpointe offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
76 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
Northwest Virginia Beach
45 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest Virginia Beach
13 Units Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Central
6 Units Available
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$990
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Virginia Beach, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Virginia Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

