/
/
/
northeast virginia beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Northeast Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1484 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
57 Units Available
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
861 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
129 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
2 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$957
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodberry Forest Apartments
914 S Oriole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from I-264 and Route 58. Stylish living community with a pool, parking, media room and maintenance. Homes include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and patio or balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1863 Chantilly Court
1863 Chantilly Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1010 sqft
1863 Chantilly Court Available 09/05/20 Ready 09-05-2020!! Adorable 2-Bedroom 1st Floor Condo at Hilltop! Minutes to the Oceanfront! - Awesome 1st floor Hilltop Condo available 09-05-2020 & just minutes to the oceanfront! Great 1st floor location –
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Retreat Court
2128 Retreat Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1125 sqft
2128 Retreat Court Available 07/14/20 ***2 MASTER SUITE**with 2 FULL BATH! Spacious Condo w/ POOL- Open Floor Plan- Water, S&T Included!!! - ***2 MASTER SUITE**with 2 FULL BATH! Spacious Condo w/ POOL- Open Floor Plan- Water, S&T Included!!! CALL
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Beach Haven Drive #304
2300 Beach Haven Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
2300 Beach Haven Drive #304 Available 09/01/20 BEACH HOUSE - Shore drive beach living! Spacious and bright! Two-Story with two master bedrooms and loft. Formal dining and great room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
416 Heron Landing
416 Heron Lndg, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1925 sqft
Super nice 3 story town home. Small private community off Birdneck Road close to the oceanfront. Very welcome open space living area with fireplace. Good sized beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2321 Red Tide Road
2321 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo close to the bay! Hardwood floors! Gorgeous newer kitchen! Newer gas tankless hotwater heater! 2 decks and fenced back yard! A must see! 3 rd bedroom has no closet . Available August 1,2020 .
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Stratem Ct
1017 Stratem Court, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3080 sqft
1017 Stratem Ct Available 07/15/20 1017 Stratem Ct - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large eat-in kitchen, family room and open dining/front living room. Wood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. Large master suite with huge closet and bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 Arctic Avenue
2507 Arctic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
2507 Arctic Avenue Available 09/07/20 BEACH BOROUGH - Sweet lil Cottage at the Oceanfront! Just steps to the Beach!!! Separate and Private Driveway parking. Enjoy the beach life with all the conveniences.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 Sea Shell Rd., #103
2325 Sea Shell Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
LYNNHAVEN SHORES - Fully furnished beach rental. Walk to beach and restaurants. Close to bases. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2132956)