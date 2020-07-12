/
north central
234 Apartments for rent in North Central, Virginia Beach, VA
24 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
2 Units Available
Thalia Gardens
4129 Inverness Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1401 sqft
Cable-ready homes with in-unit laundry, wall-to-wall carpets, and newly renovated kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, sparkling pool, and tennis courts. Only eight minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
3 Units Available
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-264 and I-64. Community features fitness center, dog park, playground and pool. Apartment amenities include washer/dryer, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave
114 South Corwood Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
Newly remodeled duplex in Thalia Village. All appliances including washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Includes ground maintenance. Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)
1 Unit Available
126 thalia Trace
126 Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
WeW! Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, minutes to Town Center. Wood Laminate and carpet and ceramic floors, Remodeled kitchen, all appliances, NO PETS. First floor features handicapped bedroom.
1 Unit Available
129 South Lynnhaven Road - A
129 South Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$850
780 sqft
OFFICE SPACE. Great space for a growing/start up business with convenient access to 264 at Lynnhaven Pkwy. Large office/conference room (14'x20'), 2 smaller offices (9'x12'), and reception area. 2nd floor, private entrance & restroom.
1 Unit Available
723 Little Neck Road
723 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1721 sqft
Will be showing starting June 1, 2020. Property will be vacant with REIN lockbox. Tenants have to be non-smokers and no pets.
1 Unit Available
4308 Southern Blvd
4308 Southern Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
2BR/2BA For Rent in the Heart of Thalia - Close to Town Center! - *** Facetime and/or Video Tours are available! Contact us if youd like to see the property from the comfort of your own home during this unique time!!! In person showings ARE still
1 Unit Available
114 S Corwood Avenue
114 S Corwood Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
Completely renovated apartment. New AC and hot water heater installed in 2018. Renovated kitchen including washer and dryer. New overhead fans in 2018. Freshly painted. Ceramic floors throughout. Pet restrictions.
1 Unit Available
144 Morrison Ave
144 Morrison Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
144 Morrison Ave Available 08/03/20 - Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Has Refrigerator, dishwasher,electric range, washer & dryer hookups. Yard is cut and trimmed for you. Fireplace in living. Tenant must allow for auto deduct from checking for rent.
1 Unit Available
216 N Lynnriver Drive
216 North Lynnriver Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
ADORABLE WELL MAINTAINED RANCH - MOVE IN CONDITION - 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH A SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SPACIOUS BACKYARD LOCATED IN EUREKA PARK AT LYNNHAVEN.
1 Unit Available
3913 Pollpine Drive
3913 Pollypine Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bed 2 bath in Thalia. New LVP floors, carpet, new recessed lighting, and paint throughout. Backyard has new fence and new sod. Great little townhouse near the Virginia Beach town center, shopping, restaurants and interstates.
Results within 1 mile of North Central
31 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,157
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents can walk to Pembroke Mall or drive to Collins Square Shopping Center from this community. When at home, they enjoy a swimming pool, sundeck and on-site laundry. Units have private balconies/patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
12 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
7 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
17 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
11 Units Available
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,285
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
675 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
1 Unit Available
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206
4545 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4700 sqft
***PENTHOUSE at TOWNCENTER!!! Fabulous views from the Westin Residences**** - Enjoy the fabulous skyline views from this luxury condo on the 32nd floor of The Westin Residences in the heart of Virginia Beach’s Town Center.
1 Unit Available
221 MARKET Street
221 Market St., Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LOFT CONDO LOCATED IN STUDIO 56 WITHIN THE HEART OF TOWN CENTER. OPEN CONCEPT THAT HAS EXPOSED INDUSTRIAL STYLE CEILINGS AND A REAR WALL OF WINDOWS WITH CUSTOM SHADES. OVERSIZED BALCONY OVERLOOKS THE SANDLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.
1 Unit Available
2257 Rueben Street A
2257 Reuben Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom gem - Property Id: 307529 Newly renovated two bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment has been newly renovated with new flooring, new everything kitchen, newly renovated bath.
1 Unit Available
3776 South Plaza Trail
3776 South Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home.This home has a den, dinning Kitchen. Central air and electric heating. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite tops plenty of kitchen cabinets.
1 Unit Available
452 Garrison Place
452 Garrison Place, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1680 sqft
Beautiful home and neighborhood. Fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Large shed. Close to shopping and schools. Off of main street. Showing agent must turn in a Rental Showing Form in order to get a Finder's Fee aslettteam.com
1 Unit Available
522 Rivers Reach #204
522 Rivers Reach, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
936 sqft
A beautifully renovated second story retreat, ready for you! Fresh paint, new flooring, beautiful sunroom/office, large bedrooms and plenty of storage, you are sure to love this beautiful home.