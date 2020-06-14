97 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Virginia Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northeast Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,295
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
675 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,175
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1066 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
99 Units Available
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1608 sqft
Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Aria Apartment Homes
3416 Hollygreen Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
960 sqft
Lynnhaven Mall, Aeropines Golf Club and Parkway Shopping Center are all a short drive from this community. Property features include a pool, fitness center and online bill payment. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Lynnhaven Mall, the Naval Air Station and Tidewater Community College. Resort-style swimming pool, theater room and newly constructed fitness center for residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
1120 Ocean Trace Lane #103
1120 Ocean Trace Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
945 sqft
Ocean Trace - Come view this open and bright two bedroom condo in a gated community near Hilltop, the oceanfront, interstate and bases. Tenants have the use of community room and exercise room. Small pets OK with owners approval and pet deposit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4192 Clarendon Way
4192 Clarendon Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1312 sqft
3 YRS YG CONDO, SHOWS LIKE BRAND NEW! W/2 MASTER BR'S W/ WALK-IN CLOSETS, CLEAN/UPGRADES/UPGRADE CABINETS/NEUT CARPET, VINYL PLANKING FLOORING IN KITCH & BATHS, , EUROPEAN BIDET TOILET IN .

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
2442 Ships Watch Court
2442 Ships Watch Court, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2104 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! This gorgeous 3 story condo is right on the beach. You have spectacular views of the Chesapeake Bay from all 3 private balconies. There are 3 bedrooms, each with their own private full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
514 24th St
514 24th Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1107 sqft
At just 4 blocks to the Va Beach Oceanfront you can't beat the location of this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1501 Hubbell Court
1501 Hubbell Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1402 sqft
This beautiful, well maintained property is located in the Princess Anne/Red Mill area of Virginia Beach, convenient to bases, interstates, shopping and the oceanfront! With over 1400 sqft of living space this detached single family home is packed

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4725 Goldeneye Court
4725 Goldeneye Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
837 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEXT TO TOWN CENTER! BRAND SPANKING NEW EVERYTHING! Complete Remodel Top to Bottom... Stainless Appliances, Laminate Wood Flooring. Water, sewage and trash included. $60 per adult applicant.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Towne Square
1 Unit Available
3920 Vanderhorst Drive
3920 Vanderhorst Drive, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 2.5BA home in desirable Towne Square! Close to everything-VB Town Center, bases, I-64 & 264! Bright and open floor plan, hardwood floors and tile on first floor, carpet on second.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
7207 Atlantic Avenue
7207 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3597 sqft
Pristine Oceanside 2-story single family home with a 2-car garage and oversized driveway! This custom designed home features 3 bedrooms on the first floor with private en-suite bathrooms, family room with wet bar, along with a bonus room over the

1 of 15

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Sandbridge
1 Unit Available
3738 Sandpiper Road
3738 Sandpiper Road, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1589 sqft
You will love, "Southern Charm" located in Sandbridge at The Sanctuary at False Cape. This three-bedroom, two-bath condo boasts beautiful southerly views of the sunrise over the ocean and radiant rich sunsets fading in the distance of Back Bay.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
1843 Chantilly Court
1843 Chantilly Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1010 sqft
Beautifully updated condo on second floor. Open floor plan with modern paint and fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Spacious master bedroom with attached full bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Northeast Virginia Beach
1 Unit Available
3317 Ocean Shore Avenue
3317 Ocean Shore Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1060 sqft
Experience upscale resort living at the Overture....Active Adult Community.
City Guide for Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Virginia Beach, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Virginia Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

