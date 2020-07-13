106 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
57 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$950
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
781 sqft
You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, gorgeous interiors with updated appliances, and a whole host of luxurious community amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
817 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Residents get access to a clubhouse, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Walking distance to Chic's Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Springs in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
2 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$957
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Woodberry Forest Apartments
914 S Oriole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from I-264 and Route 58. Stylish living community with a pool, parking, media room and maintenance. Homes include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
2257 Rueben Street A
2257 Reuben Street, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom gem - Property Id: 307529 Newly renovated two bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment has been newly renovated with new flooring, new everything kitchen, newly renovated bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Central
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave
114 South Corwood Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
Newly remodeled duplex in Thalia Village. All appliances including washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Includes ground maintenance. Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
404 25 1/2 Street
404 25 1/2 Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APARTMENT. 1ST FLOOR, 3 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN, 3 PARKING SPACES, INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, PORCH, DRIVEWAY, WATER, YARD MAINTENANCE, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, BR AREA & LR. PERFECT FOR 1-2 PEOPLE. PET RESTRICTIONS.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2897 West Gibbs Road
2897 West Gibbs Road, Virginia Beach, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Trailer with a quiet and peaceful setting! Surrounded by horses next door. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath trailer has plenty of room inside. Washer & Dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Fireplace ornamental only.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
403 Arctic Avenue
403 Arctic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
688 sqft
ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Newer rehab- Two bedroom condo in the sought after Rudee's Inlet location! Just seconds from the oceanfront!Newer tile, newer paint throughout. Laundry room on site.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Green Run
3509 Remington Court
3509 Remington Court, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
630 sqft
Fully remodeled 1 bd condo near shopping & Amphitheater. Newer flooring & paint throughout. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. One small pet considered. No smoking. Available 8/1/20. Apply online at www.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Central
129 South Lynnhaven Road - A
129 South Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$850
780 sqft
OFFICE SPACE. Great space for a growing/start up business with convenient access to 264 at Lynnhaven Pkwy. Large office/conference room (14'x20'), 2 smaller offices (9'x12'), and reception area. 2nd floor, private entrance & restroom.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
811 Graduate Court
811 Graduate Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome centrally located in Virginia Beach. Home features modern appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
114 S Corwood Avenue
114 S Corwood Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
Completely renovated apartment. New AC and hot water heater installed in 2018. Renovated kitchen including washer and dryer. New overhead fans in 2018. Freshly painted. Ceramic floors throughout. Pet restrictions.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
1009 Autumn Woods Lane - 111
1009 Autumn Woods Lane, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
669 sqft
Great 1 bedroom condo in Hilltop area close to shopping, medical centers and interstate. Unit includes some furnishings and washer/dryer! Sorry pet lovers, no pets allowed.

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rents increased slightly over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,323 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,323 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

