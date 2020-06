Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

985 Turtle Pond Ln. #1504 Available 09/01/20 3 BED / 2 BATH CONDO - BEAUTIFUL CONDO LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC. SO QUIET AND PEACEFUL. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND VERY LARGE ROOMS WITH TREY CEILINGS. ALL LAWN WORK IS TO BE DONE BY THE ASSOCIATION SO YOU CAN RELAX. ALSO, LARGE SUNROOM WITH WALL TO WALL WINDOWS. NO CATS ALLOWED!! COME TAKE A LOOK!



(RLNE5851351)