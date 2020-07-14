All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:55 PM

Pembroke Town Center Apartments

4616 Broad St · (669) 236-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4616 Broad St, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 64024 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pembroke Town Center Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Pembroke Town Center Apartment Homes offer a refreshing, serene environment near the bustling and exciting Town Center of Virginia Beach. Our great location gives residents big city amenities in a relaxed setting. Pembroke Town Center boasts beautifully landscaped grounds, as well as a brand new fitness center, and a refreshing pool and sundeck area for lounging with friends. Each apartment home features fully equipped, modern kitchens as well as large, sunny bedrooms, ample closet space and a private balcony/patio. You will love our flawless combination of elegant living choices, well-manicured grounds and superb location. Come find your home at Pembroke Town Center Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$600 depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have any available units?
Pembroke Town Center Apartments has a unit available for $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have?
Some of Pembroke Town Center Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pembroke Town Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pembroke Town Center Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pembroke Town Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pembroke Town Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pembroke Town Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pembroke Town Center Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pembroke Town Center Apartments has a pool.
Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pembroke Town Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pembroke Town Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pembroke Town Center Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

