Pembroke Town Center Apartment Homes offer a refreshing, serene environment near the bustling and exciting Town Center of Virginia Beach. Our great location gives residents big city amenities in a relaxed setting. Pembroke Town Center boasts beautifully landscaped grounds, as well as a brand new fitness center, and a refreshing pool and sundeck area for lounging with friends. Each apartment home features fully equipped, modern kitchens as well as large, sunny bedrooms, ample closet space and a private balcony/patio. You will love our flawless combination of elegant living choices, well-manicured grounds and superb location. Come find your home at Pembroke Town Center Apartments!