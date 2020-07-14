All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Woodshire Apartments

149 S Budding Ave · (351) 777-2296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 S Budding Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204-202 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 213-101 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 204-201 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodshire Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
Welcome home to Woodshire Apartments, a quiet enclave of apartment homes in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Located close to I-264 and 64, Woodshire is just 3 miles from the beach or minutes from great shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans with fantastic amenities and newly remodeled kitchens. Enjoy an abundance of storage space, a private balcony or patio, plus the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer. Woodshire Apartments were designed with you in mind. Our community offers an exciting playground, a grill and picnic area, and a large swimming pool w/ sundeck. Take advantage of the picturesque wooded setting and ample community green space, or spend time working out in our 24-hour fitness center. We truly have something for everyone. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $350, Additional pet: $175
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved: $30/month.
Storage Details: 4'x4': $29/month, 4'x8': $40/month, 8'x8': $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodshire Apartments have any available units?
Woodshire Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodshire Apartments have?
Some of Woodshire Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodshire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodshire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodshire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodshire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodshire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodshire Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodshire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodshire Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodshire Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodshire Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodshire Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodshire Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodshire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodshire Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

