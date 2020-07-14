Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving

Welcome home to Woodshire Apartments, a quiet enclave of apartment homes in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Located close to I-264 and 64, Woodshire is just 3 miles from the beach or minutes from great shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans with fantastic amenities and newly remodeled kitchens. Enjoy an abundance of storage space, a private balcony or patio, plus the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer. Woodshire Apartments were designed with you in mind. Our community offers an exciting playground, a grill and picnic area, and a large swimming pool w/ sundeck. Take advantage of the picturesque wooded setting and ample community green space, or spend time working out in our 24-hour fitness center. We truly have something for everyone. Apply online today!