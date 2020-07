Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room pool internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance online portal pool table shuffle board yoga

Just minutes from the prestigious town center of Virginia Beach and a few miles from the oceanfrontoff I264, Chase Arbor Apartments is ideally located for convenient access to the area's finestrestaurants, exciting entertainment and fabulous shopping. Chase Arbor Apartments offers pet-friendlyone, two and three bedroom apartment homes that have been newly renovated withstainless steel appliances, granite/Formica countertops and much more. Our gardenstyleapartment community features an outdoor swimming pool with a WiFi caf, game room, brand newcardio fitness center, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts and a dog park. Come experience thebest Virginia Beach has to offer - visit Chase Arbor Apartments today!