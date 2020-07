Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly conference room e-payments fire pit key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Armada Hoffler is proud to present their newest mid-rise apartment community in Virginia Beach Town Center: Premier Apartments offers brand new, luxury studio and 1-bedroom apartments complete with high-end finishes inside and out. You will enjoy a fabulous clubroom, outdoor rooftop terrace with fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center, key fob entry to your home and amenities, as well as complimentary parking, including a covered sky bridge to the community.



Immerse yourself in town center style living when you choose to live at Premier Apartments: spectacular views of Virginia Beach Town Center are just outside your window; shopping, dining and entertainment are just outside your door! Discover the best of city living that's just a short drive from the beach. Premier offers the best of both worlds.