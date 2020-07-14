All apartments in Virginia Beach
Aria Apartment Homes
Aria Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
3416 Hollygreen Drive · (260) 408-6875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3416 Hollygreen Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29HGD201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 29HGD202 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 04HGD101 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aria Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Aria Apartment Homes...where comfort and convenience meet! When you come home to Aria, you can relax in our comfortable two bedroom apartments that come fully equipped with what you need for a quality lifestyle. Plus, our community offers a fantastic fitness center and newly remodeled clubhouse (coming soon). We are centrally located just minutes from I-64, great shopping and dining. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12&14 month lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, washer dryer - $40/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per apartment home.
Storage Details: Extra storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aria Apartment Homes have any available units?
Aria Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Aria Apartment Homes have?
Some of Aria Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aria Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Aria Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aria Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Aria Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Aria Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Aria Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Aria Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aria Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aria Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Aria Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Aria Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Aria Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Aria Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aria Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
