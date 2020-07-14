Aria Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 12&14 month lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, washer dryer - $40/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per apartment home.
Storage Details: Extra storage available