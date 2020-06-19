All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

492 Baker Road

492 Baker Road · No Longer Available
Location

492 Baker Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3-Story, 4 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Virginia Beach. Open Layout, New Paint & Carpet throughout. Convenient to Interstate. Available to Show starting 6/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Baker Road have any available units?
492 Baker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 492 Baker Road have?
Some of 492 Baker Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 Baker Road currently offering any rent specials?
492 Baker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Baker Road pet-friendly?
No, 492 Baker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 492 Baker Road offer parking?
Yes, 492 Baker Road does offer parking.
Does 492 Baker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Baker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Baker Road have a pool?
No, 492 Baker Road does not have a pool.
Does 492 Baker Road have accessible units?
No, 492 Baker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Baker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 492 Baker Road has units with dishwashers.
