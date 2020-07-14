All apartments in Virginia Beach
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Linkhorn Bay Apartments

1201 Waterfront Dr · (757) 330-4679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 152P23 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 153P32 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 153P21 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 545W12 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 511S11 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 511F11 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151P32 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linkhorn Bay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
online portal
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Linkhorn Bay Apartments offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments for rent less than 8 blocks to the oceanfront! Discover the experience of living in a rental community just beyond the sand, and right on the lakes. Walk along the bay at sunset, visit one of our two private fishing piers and fish for flounder or go crabbing for Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab - all right in your backyard. Take a swim in the indoor or outdoor pool, then come home and relax in the sauna.Relax, discover, celebrate, and enjoy. Situated less than a mile from I-264 and Hilltop shopping, you will enjoy convenient access to stretches of area beaches, premier shopping and fine-dining close to home. With one, two and three-bedroom apartments with newly renovated kitchens and baths, you're sure to find a perfect fit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Amenity fee: $75. Trash fee: $7.5
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 for 1 pet; $60 for 2 pets.
restrictions: 100 lbs weight restriction for 2 pets, each pet must not exceed 50 lbs. No pet 30 lbs or over on the 2nd floor.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have any available units?
Linkhorn Bay Apartments has 19 units available starting at $1,003 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have?
Some of Linkhorn Bay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linkhorn Bay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Linkhorn Bay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linkhorn Bay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Linkhorn Bay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Linkhorn Bay Apartments offers parking.
Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Linkhorn Bay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Linkhorn Bay Apartments has a pool.
Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have accessible units?
No, Linkhorn Bay Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Linkhorn Bay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Linkhorn Bay Apartments has units with dishwashers.

