Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park online portal

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Linkhorn Bay Apartments offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments for rent less than 8 blocks to the oceanfront! Discover the experience of living in a rental community just beyond the sand, and right on the lakes. Walk along the bay at sunset, visit one of our two private fishing piers and fish for flounder or go crabbing for Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab - all right in your backyard. Take a swim in the indoor or outdoor pool, then come home and relax in the sauna.Relax, discover, celebrate, and enjoy. Situated less than a mile from I-264 and Hilltop shopping, you will enjoy convenient access to stretches of area beaches, premier shopping and fine-dining close to home. With one, two and three-bedroom apartments with newly renovated kitchens and baths, you're sure to find a perfect fit.