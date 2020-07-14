All apartments in Virginia Beach
Indigo 19.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:34 AM

Indigo 19

1940 Pavilion Dr · (757) 273-6309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-232 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 1-323 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1-337 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-338 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 1-433 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 1-431 · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo 19.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs. From the granite countertops and designer-selected lighting to only a short walk to the beach, you will have everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds: Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas. Exotic Animals: Reptiles(snakes, iguanas, etc.), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds
Parking Details: Surface Lot Guest Parking, Open Parking Garage; Assigned Space: $10-$35/month.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Indigo 19 have any available units?
Indigo 19 has 7 units available starting at $1,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo 19 have?
Some of Indigo 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo 19 currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo 19 is pet friendly.
Does Indigo 19 offer parking?
Yes, Indigo 19 offers parking.
Does Indigo 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo 19 have a pool?
Yes, Indigo 19 has a pool.
Does Indigo 19 have accessible units?
No, Indigo 19 does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo 19 has units with dishwashers.

