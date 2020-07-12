All apartments in Virginia Beach
Solace Apartments
Solace Apartments

400 S Military Hwy · (757) 693-4773
Location

400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1430 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 2328 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 2430 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind. Designed as your own private retreat, apartments include Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, full capacity front load washer and dryer, walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, sunrooms, and loft spaces. You’ll find amazing amenities such as the saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and the luxury community room and catering kitchen. Centrally located on the Elizabeth River in Virginia Beach and minutes to I-64, Norfolk, Chesapeake, the Tide Light Rail Station, and oceanfront, our perfect location makes getting to work or play a breeze. . Solace ... where sophistication and nature coexist. Call for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit:
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, covered parking area $20-30 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solace Apartments have any available units?
Solace Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Solace Apartments have?
Some of Solace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Solace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Solace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Solace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Solace Apartments offers parking.
Does Solace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Solace Apartments has a pool.
Does Solace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Solace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Solace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
