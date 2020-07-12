Solace Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning granite counters oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind. Designed as your own private retreat, apartments include Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, full capacity front load washer and dryer, walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, sunrooms, and loft spaces. You’ll find amazing amenities such as the saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and the luxury community room and catering kitchen. Centrally located on the Elizabeth River in Virginia Beach and minutes to I-64, Norfolk, Chesapeake, the Tide Light Rail Station, and oceanfront, our perfect location makes getting to work or play a breeze. . Solace ... where sophistication and nature coexist. Call for a personal tour.