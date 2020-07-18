All apartments in Virginia Beach
281 Larimar Avenue
Last updated June 27 2020

281 Larimar Avenue

281 Larimar Ave · (757) 986-0526
Location

281 Larimar Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Former model, end-unit, townhouse in the Cornerstone neighborhood near Virginia Beach Town Center. First floor has a room that could be an office, playroom, or flex space. Full bath on first floor. Granite, stainless steel, tankless water heater, built-in surround sound; all the details and finishing touches are here. Community has a pool, playground, dog park, and lake. Basic cable is included with the rent. Pets considered with $25/month pet rent per pet, but must be less than 50lbs and no known aggressive breeds. Available immediately. Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/ibN6VoIqnVs
Limehouse Property Management, 757-986-0526.
See All of our Available Rentals at LimehousePropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Larimar Avenue have any available units?
281 Larimar Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Larimar Avenue have?
Some of 281 Larimar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Larimar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
281 Larimar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Larimar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Larimar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 281 Larimar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 281 Larimar Avenue offers parking.
Does 281 Larimar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Larimar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Larimar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 281 Larimar Avenue has a pool.
Does 281 Larimar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 281 Larimar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Larimar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Larimar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
