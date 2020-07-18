281 Larimar Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Former model, end-unit, townhouse in the Cornerstone neighborhood near Virginia Beach Town Center. First floor has a room that could be an office, playroom, or flex space. Full bath on first floor. Granite, stainless steel, tankless water heater, built-in surround sound; all the details and finishing touches are here. Community has a pool, playground, dog park, and lake. Basic cable is included with the rent. Pets considered with $25/month pet rent per pet, but must be less than 50lbs and no known aggressive breeds. Available immediately. Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/ibN6VoIqnVs

Limehouse Property Management, 757-986-0526.

See All of our Available Rentals at LimehousePropertyManagement.com