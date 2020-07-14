All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Latitudes

1701 Chase Pointe Cir · (757) 785-0890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Half Month of Rent Free! Move in now and you can save a half month of rent, a savings of up to $870. Limited supply. Restrictions apply. Ends April 30, 2020
Location

1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2118 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitudes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Situated along a refreshing lake and just minutes from the beaches, you'll never be far from the water's edge. Picture yourself lounging poolside after a busy day, getting in shape at the fitness center or kicking back and relaxing in our clubhouse. Our apartments feature open floor plans, spacious walk-in closets and additional storage space. Soak up the sun on your private balcony or sip cocoa in front of your fireplace. Located close to major employers and walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment, you won’t find a better location or a better value. Call for a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids. (*includes all Pitt-Bull breeds- American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog & Presa Canario.) 50lbs or larger first floor only
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitudes have any available units?
Latitudes has a unit available for $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitudes have?
Some of Latitudes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitudes currently offering any rent specials?
Latitudes is offering the following rent specials: Half Month of Rent Free! Move in now and you can save a half month of rent, a savings of up to $870. Limited supply. Restrictions apply. Ends April 30, 2020
Is Latitudes pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitudes is pet friendly.
Does Latitudes offer parking?
Yes, Latitudes offers parking.
Does Latitudes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitudes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitudes have a pool?
Yes, Latitudes has a pool.
Does Latitudes have accessible units?
No, Latitudes does not have accessible units.
Does Latitudes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitudes has units with dishwashers.

