Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Situated along a refreshing lake and just minutes from the beaches, you'll never be far from the water's edge. Picture yourself lounging poolside after a busy day, getting in shape at the fitness center or kicking back and relaxing in our clubhouse. Our apartments feature open floor plans, spacious walk-in closets and additional storage space. Soak up the sun on your private balcony or sip cocoa in front of your fireplace. Located close to major employers and walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment, you won’t find a better location or a better value. Call for a tour today.