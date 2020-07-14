Latitudes.

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids. (*includes all Pitt-Bull breeds- American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog & Presa Canario.) 50lbs or larger first floor only