Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

314 Pacific Dr

314 Pacific Drive · (757) 717-4472
Location

314 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 Pacific Dr · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Wow - Just gorgeous! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community just minutes from Interstates, Nasa, Langley AFB, and Peninsula Town Center. Completely renovated. Open floor plan with 2 living levels, cathedral ceiling, and 2 master suites. Gorgeous paint colors and new flooring throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Dining nook open to spacious living room. One master suite down with new carpet and private bath with new vanity, granite counter, updated fixtures. Washer and dryer included!! Second loft master suite with walk-in closet and updated bath with new vanity and granite counter. Large storage closet adjacent to unit. Reserved parking and open parking for guests. Beautiful community pool. Don't wait - schedule your viewing appointment today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5264791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Pacific Dr have any available units?
314 Pacific Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Pacific Dr have?
Some of 314 Pacific Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Pacific Dr currently offering any rent specials?
314 Pacific Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Pacific Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Pacific Dr is pet friendly.
Does 314 Pacific Dr offer parking?
Yes, 314 Pacific Dr does offer parking.
Does 314 Pacific Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Pacific Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Pacific Dr have a pool?
Yes, 314 Pacific Dr has a pool.
Does 314 Pacific Dr have accessible units?
No, 314 Pacific Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Pacific Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Pacific Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
