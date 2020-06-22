314 Pacific Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool

Wow - Just gorgeous! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community just minutes from Interstates, Nasa, Langley AFB, and Peninsula Town Center. Completely renovated. Open floor plan with 2 living levels, cathedral ceiling, and 2 master suites. Gorgeous paint colors and new flooring throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Dining nook open to spacious living room. One master suite down with new carpet and private bath with new vanity, granite counter, updated fixtures. Washer and dryer included!! Second loft master suite with walk-in closet and updated bath with new vanity and granite counter. Large storage closet adjacent to unit. Reserved parking and open parking for guests. Beautiful community pool. Don't wait - schedule your viewing appointment today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5264791)