Apartment List
/
VA
/
hampton
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

38 Cheap Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
36 Pacific Drive
36 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of Hampton. The unit has an open living / Dining area with a pass-through from the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
329 Chapel Street
329 Chapel Street, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
216 Pacific Drive
216 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
376 sqft
2nd floor studio condo unit. Assigned/reserved parking. Gated community with clubhouse, playgrounds, pool, security, and ground maintenance. Central location to Joint Base Langley, shopping, schools, I-64, hospitals, walking trails and much more!

1 of 6

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!
Results within 1 mile of Hampton

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-589-1842

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
175 W Seaview Avenue
175 West Seaview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment with yard. Just blocks to Naval Base, beach and shopping.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
233 W Ocean View Avenue
233 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
1 bdrm apt. across street from the beach and shopping. Laundry room on premise. Convenient to Naval Bases. Owner/Agent

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
237 W Ocean View Avenue
237 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apt. across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to shopping, Interstate, beach and Naval Bases. Owner Agent

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
1203 Hillside Avenue
1203 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable beach living! Units available for immediate move in. Apartment with updated flooring in the main living areas- new carpet in the bedroom. Bright and Spacious bedroom, featuring huge walk in closet with shelving and ceiling fan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Willoughby
1 Unit Available
1048 Little Bay Avenue
1048 Little Bay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with gas heat. Carpet thru-out. Conveniently located near Interstate, Beach and Naval Bases.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
312 Ashlawn Drive
312 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
Move in special! 1st month's rent is $500 with washer and dryer included. Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with ceramic tile floors in main living area. Neat and clean wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$500
3441 sqft
8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. $500-$550 per private bedroom plus utilities. Downstairs features a full kitchen and large rec room/dining area with full bathroom, laundry area, and access to back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Larchmont-Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5905 Hampton Boulevard
5905 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$450
1573 sqft
Rented to ODU students. $450-$500 per bedroom, utilities included! 5 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, laundry area, and conveniently located to ODU campus.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
    • While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHampton 3 BedroomsHampton Accessible ApartmentsHampton Apartments under $700Hampton Apartments under $800
    Hampton Apartments with BalconyHampton Apartments with GarageHampton Apartments with GymHampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHampton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHampton Apartments with ParkingHampton Apartments with Pool
    Hampton Apartments with Washer-DryerHampton Cheap PlacesHampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Furnished ApartmentsHampton Luxury PlacesHampton Pet Friendly PlacesHampton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
    Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
    Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
    Downtown HamptonPheobus

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
    College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
    Eastern Virginia Medical School