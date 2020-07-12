/
hampton roads center
160 Apartments for rent in Hampton Roads Center, Hampton, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
110 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1 Meadow Ln
1 Meadow Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2249 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home on a corner lot offering 2,249 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
70 North Lake Loop
70 North Lake Loop, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
Come check out this great home is Westview Lakes subdivision located in Hampton, Virginia! This home features 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton Roads Center
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1270 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Leonard Ln
606 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3247 sqft
Newport News Turtle Creek Large Single Family Home For Rent - Great 2-Story Single Family Home in Newport News for Rent. Sqft. 3,247. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Living room. Dining room. Family room with fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Wrought Iron Bnd.
505 Wrought Iron Bend, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Located in Coventry within walking distance to elementary school, pool, parks, walking trails and HOA covered by the owner which includes memberships to the pool and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court Available 11/10/20 Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Sheffield Lane
202 Sheffield Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1651 sqft
202 Sheffield Lane Available 08/10/20 202 Sheffield Lane Yorktown, VA 23693 - This three-bedroom, two-bath single family home in Yorkshire Downs features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck and a two car
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.