coliseum central
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Coliseum Central, Hampton, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1270 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court Available 11/10/20 Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
520 Clear Stream Lane
520 Clear Stream Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1818 sqft
3 story townhome centrally located near shoppingm restaurants, I-64. First floor bedroom, second floor opens to living room, dining room & kitchen. Through kitchen steps out onto spacious deck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pacific Drive
36 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of Hampton. The unit has an open living / Dining area with a pass-through from the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 Marcella Road
121 Marcella Road, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2060 sqft
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in Hampton, VA? This tri-level home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space. There is a huge master bedroom downstairs with a full bath. The utility room is located there as well and has tons of storage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
307 Fountain Way
307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1583 sqft
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/
Results within 1 mile of Coliseum Central
Last updated July 10 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1563 N King St #109
1563 North King Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - AWESOME 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR RIGHT OUTSIDE LANGLEY AFB. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE AND BALCONY. OPEN DINING AREA. KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
271 W Gilbert Street
271 West Gilbert Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2055 sqft
Gorgeous appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a spacious master suite with jetted tub and balcony to enjoy the summer breeze. Imagine your morning coffee on that balcony! In the winter, warm up in the living room next to the gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
918 W Queen Street
918 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient.